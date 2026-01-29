Pay close attention.

—So Governor, California is a Sanctuary State.

—Indeed it is, and we’re very proud of that.

—There are many undocumented migrants in California.

—Yes, this is unavoidable, given the state of the world today. There are crises in so many countries, and some of these people come here in full flight, seeking help and safety.

—Right. And California protects them.

—You’re damn right. Just as we should, just as we must.

—California is also a state with a major emphasis on vaccination.

—Of course. As a public health measure, vaccination stands alone. It’s the gold standard. We’ve recently formed alliances with other states, as a matter of fact, because Robert Kennedy poses a threat on that vital issue. We’re not following his new CDC vaccine panel’s recommendations. They’re not scientific. They’re political.

—Particularly on the COVID vaccine.

—Absolutely correct. I mean, we just went through the most dangerous pandemic in human history. Our one weapon was the vaccine. And now the CDC is refusing to be adamant about it. We’re certainly not going to go along with that. People must be vaccinated. Fully.

—Without exception?

—Of course. To be human is to be exposed to the possibility of many diseases. So vaccination is the only clear choice.

—I understand, Governor. So tell me this. As a Sanctuary State, California, under your leadership, is housing very large numbers of undocumented migrants. These people never went through a border check. As you know, federal law demands that all legal immigrants entering the US must be checked to make sure they’ve received vaccinations for many diseases. But these undocumented migrants were never checked. Obviously. They’re still not being checked. They’re being protected in your state. Therefore, California is exposing its citizens to the very high risk of contracting all sorts of diseases. How do you explain this?