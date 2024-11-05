The original headline for this article was:

“What happens when smash and grab thugs rob government owned stores?”

And the answer was: nothing happens.

But then I realized government owned stores would be right up Kamala’s alley. If her mind is capable of focusing on anything for more than a few seconds, it would focus on something like this.

Do you think government employees at those stores are going to be armed? Are they going to slam the thugs down on the floor and hold them there for hours waiting for cops to arrive?

Wait. Government owned stores?

That’s right. In Chicago, the wise political leaders of the city are planning to put food markets jointly owned by government and private partners in high-crime neighborhoods.

Given the propensity for thugs to rob anything on a shelf, why bother calling them stores? Why not just make them food distribution centers? Free food. Expanded welfare.

Kamala would go for that.

“Come on in. Take what you need. Take what you want. Vote for us in the next election.”

She’d go for that, too.

Of course, these government stores/centers are going to bring all sorts of new people to the neighborhood. Outsiders. Poor people who like the lower prices and like the easy store policy of letting thieves rob whatever they want.

It’s going to be a real party on the Southside of Chicago.

Inside a store: “Hey Jim, there’s a truck parked at the back door. A few guys with guns.”

“Oh yeah, every Thursday they show up to steal meat and cheese. Don’t worry.”

Government takes over more assets, crime increases.

Right in Kamala’s groove.

Who knows? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson might be running for President in 2028. He’s ahead of the curve. He’ll propose government shopping centers at the southern border, to induce more illegals to come to the US and fulfill their dreams. If Kamala doesn’t make it happen first.

Meanwhile, Illinois could establish itself as the first state to have wall to wall free stores for all sorts of goods. The population will soar. All the best people will show up.

Present Chicago residents will be long gone. The empty city will welcome the new migrants. “Here are your apartments, here are your offices. Do what you will with them.”

—Why is Chicago putting government food markets in high-crime neighborhoods?