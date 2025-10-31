(This is Part-9; for Part-10, go here; for Part-8, go here.)

Here’s how it could go down:

—Mr. President, people are going to starve.

—Relax, Bobby, the government is going to reopen soon. The funds for food stamps will be there.

—Do you want to be known as the depopulation President?

—What??

—COVID. I’m talking about WARP SPEED.

—Jesus, Bobby, are we back on that again?

—You told me to keep my mouth shut about that, and now you’ve told me to shut up about the food stamps. I’m looking like a crippled bureaucrat here.

—It’s politics, kid. I didn’t kill anybody with the COVID vaccines.

—Is that why you won’t read any of the evidence I’ve sent you about the deaths all over the world? Because you’re so sure the vaccine “saved millions of lives”?

—Yeah, that’s why. And in case you haven’t noticed, I’m very busy. I just opened up a historic deal with Japan.

—I’m sitting here, Mr. President, with my thumb up my ass, feeling like an unindicted co-conspirator. First the vaccine, now starving people to death. And I’m not saying anything about either one, because you ordered me not to.

—It’ll all work out.