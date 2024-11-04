October 2026:

RFK: Mr. President, my task force has completed the current phase of their investigation.

TRUMP: And?

RFK: Well, sir, there’s something about the COVID vaccines.

TRUMP: What? I thought we had that straight when you endorsed me.

RFK: Actually, we agreed to disagree then. Anyway, we’ve done a thorough investigation, and it’s definite that the COVID vaccines have killed and wounded an enormous number of people, and the vaccine was never actually designed, in the first place, to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, or death.

TRUMP: Well, that couldn’t be true. There are studies on both sides of the issue.

RFK: The task force has read those studies. The facts are the facts.

TRUMP: You and I had an understanding two years ago, in 2024.

RFK: The task force went into areas it hadn’t anticipated.

TRUMP: What the hell does that mean? You’re running that show, Bob. You tell people where to look.

RFK: There was only so much I could do without lying through my teeth.

TRUMP: I’m not asking you to lie. I’m just asking you to direct where the task force goes.

RFK: It’s too late for that now, sir.

TRUMP: So you’re going to stab me in the back? After I saved your political career from the dumpster? You were headed nowhere on the campaign trail in 2024. You came to ME with your hand out for a favor. I took you on board. I gave you instant credibility with 70 million MAGA people after they were shitting all over you for running against me up until then.

RFK: I’m not stabbing you in the back.

TRUMP: What would you call it? You work for me. You head up my task force. And now you want the task force to say my vaccine was a disaster? It KILLED people?

RFK: I can’t go back and tell my investigators they didn’t discover what they discovered.

TRUMP: You’re their boss. You can tell them anything you want to. You have one opinion about the vaccine and I have another. That’s where we stand.

RFK: I wish that were true, sir.

TRUMP: It is true. People say all sorts of things about vaccines. It’s all up in the air.

RFK: You can say you never mandated the shots. You can say Biden did that.

TRUMP: Big fucking deal. You want to come out and claim MY vaccine killed a lot of people.

RFK: I think there’s a way out of this, Mr. President. You blame Fauci and others. THEY assured you the vaccine was safe and necessary. You acted on their expertise. THEY betrayed the American people. They and Pfizer and Moderna.

TRUMP: In what world are you living, Kennedy? The press will be all over me. They won’t care who I blame.

RFK: But it’s true. You did rely on Fauci.

TRUMP: I made all sorts of glowing statements about the vaccine. Those statements will be brought back to haunt me now. Don’t you have any fucking idea about how this works?

RFK: I can resign my position as head of the task force.

TRUMP: Which will only make things worse. What are you going to say? Your dick hurts and you need time to heal?

RFK: There are ten good researchers on the task force who know all about the COVID vaccines. That’s where we stand. If I try to suppress what they know, they’ll go public. And my credibility will be destroyed.

TRUMP: Fuck your credibility. We’re talking about the reputation of the President of the United States.

RFK: I know that. What do you propose?

TRUMP: You pull rank. You go back to your people on the task force and tell them there’ll be hell to pay, for them, if they release their finding.

RFK: I can’t do that.

TRUMP: You were planning all along for this day, weren’t you?

RFK: No sir, I wasn’t. I was caught up in the idea that we would finally have an honest investigation of health and sickness in this country, and we’d get to the bottom of the causes. I pushed the whole question of the COVID vaccines to the side.

TRUMP: Sounds good, but I don’t believe you. I knew I shouldn’t have dragged you out of the garbage heap. You were never on my side. And now you want to destroy my Presidency. You want the American people to think you’re honorable.

RFK: I am honorable.

TRUMP: Bullshit. You’re a politician. You have an angle. What do you really want, Robert? It’s nut-cutting time. You want to be a Senator from the state of New York, like your father? I can make that happen. There are a lot of things I can do.

SILENCE.

LONG SILENCE.

TRUMP: See, Bob, if you or any of your investigators on the task force go public with what you think you know about the COVID vaccines, I can tell the press I completely disagree with you, and SO DO ALL THE LEADERS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. BOTH PARTIES KNOW YOU’RE PUSHING AN AGENDA, PLAIN AND SIMPLE. IT’S NOT SCIENCE. IT’S CONSPIRACY THEORY. AND I MADE A MISTAKE IN EVER TAKING YOU ON BOARD. When all is said and done, the press will go with me, because the vaccines were a bipartisan program. You’ll lose, Bob. You’ll go down. You’ll be on the outside looking in. You’ll be way, way outside. I can weather the storm. You can’t. Think it over. Now, do you want to be a US Senator from the state of New York?

SILENCE.

LONG SILENCE.

-- Jon Rappoport