(Cancer Inc: This is Part-10; for Part-9, go here.) (Genes: This is Part-5; for Part-4, go here.)

Shouldn’t that cause some CONCERN among thousands of doctors?

Show me the concern. Show me the worry. Show me the uproar. It’s nowhere.

Guess what? Both so-called breast cancer genes are just THEORETICAL explanations of breast cancer.

And they’re not the only fantasies.

Welcome to TUMOR SUPPRESSOR GENES.

They are a patch applied to the genetic theory of cancer, to keep the broken theory afloat.

The idea is, when these genes mutate, or are somehow “lost,” then the body’s natural suppression of tumor formation and growth is lost…and poof, tumors start growing.

Researchers NEED this idea to explain cancer.

But in animal experiments—which researchers are relying on—when these genes are supposedly knocked out and destroyed, what the researchers call cancer doesn’t always show up. As it should.

BANG.

That’s called a negative finding. When you run across one of those, your theory is contradicted and you’re supposed to back off and regroup and rethink. You’re supposed to say, “Our theory doesn’t hold water.”

But of course CANCER INC. doesn’t do that. For them, it’s full steam ahead, no matter what.

There’s more: