The Democrats are going full force after Trump’s cabinet picks.

As I write this, Matt Gaetz has just quit his pursuit of the Attorney general post. Allegations of sexual misconduct.

Similar sexual allegations are being made against Pete Hegseth, nominated for Sec. of Defense, and Robert Kennedy, who is seeking to head up HHS.

Breaking: Linda McMahon, Trump’s choice for Sec. of Education, and her husband, Vince, have been hit with a lawsuit alleging the couple allowed one of their employees to abuse young boys.

Let’s see. How about a few Democrat sexual blasts from the past? Of course, there is Bill Clinton. I’ve already covered him in a previous article (here). Bill and Monica. Bill and other women.

Remember Dem Gary Hart? He was running for President when…there was a photo of him and a charming young lady in a bikini in a boat, if I remember correctly. Gary was toast.

How about JFK himself and his many dalliances with women?

Elliot Spitzer, the Governor of NY, was knocked out of the political world when it was discovered he was a client of a high-end hooker service in DC. Elliot had made his name as an AG going after Wall St. and pharmaceutical crooks—they had to get rid of him.

There was Senator Al Franken, who resigned after numerous women accused him of unwanted touching and unasked for wet kisses.

All Democrats.

Ever read the Franklin Cover-Up? It unearthed a whole ring of politicians who were raping young boys.

I could go on. And on.

We’re not even getting into the mountainous files and videos of Jeffrey Epstein and Diddy. People keep threatening to release them. I wouldn’t bet on it. But I would bet that, among all that material, you’d find familiar faces of politicians.

From both sides of the aisle.

Ten thousand or more wrongs don’t make a right, but let’s not pretend to be surprised, IF the current allegations aimed at Kennedy and Hegseth have any facts connected to them.

And let’s not pretend the Democrats who are now going after those men are shocked and outraged, either. They know the score. They know sexual history, revealed and not revealed. Within both political Parties.

Moral high ground?

Are you kidding?

Sex is a terrific show stopper. Everybody wants to know the salacious details. It’s porn by proxy.

But, if you really want to stop the show: