Another big con from the medical cartel and its allies, including doctors who’ve really “studied the causes of autism”:

“See, if you space out the shots over time, and just take (one poison) at a time, all will be well. Probably. Maybe.”

The normies and the semi-normies like what sounds sensible to them. This sounds sensible. Nothing wrong with vaccines. It’s the just the cumulative load that could cause a problem.

The normies can stay in the system and make adjustments. Staying in the system is their main priority.

And the system feeds them adjustments.

People were starting to get suspicious about COVID, and boom, LONG COVID showed up. Normie: “Hmm, I wonder how I could catch regular versus long. I better talk to my doctor.”

People begin to suspect a pharma drug has too many adverse effects, and BAM, articles appear claiming the drug has new discovered uses. A weight-loss drug can help prevent hair loss. Whatever. “Hmm, maybe this drug really is OK. Look at what else it’s good for. It reduces swollen ankles…”

So the normie adjusts his opinion of the drug. He thinks he’s being smart.

Normie: “I could take the flu shot every fall, but then I should wait until spring to get the RSV shot. That’s a smart adjustment.”

Doctor gets patient to stay in the system: “Your cancer after the surgery is, as far as we can tell, gone. To make sure, we can prescribe a chemo drug. Of course, that has side effects. But you know, we have a very mild chemo drug, which is what I’d like to put you on.”

The normie thinks: