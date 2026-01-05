(This is Part-8; for Part-7, go here)

I’m saving the biggest shock for the end of this article. Read the whole piece and you’ll find out exactly what I mean.

Meanwhile, here is a quote from the UK College of Policing, a national organization which assists the training of police officers.

Their document is titled, ‘Female Genital Mutilation’:

“FGM [Female Genital Mutilation] is illegal in the UK under the Female Genital Mutilation Act…It has no known health benefits and is known to be harmful to women and girls…It is primarily, though not exclusively, carried out on minors and is, therefore, child abuse…”

“FGM [Female Genital Mutilation] of minors is a violation of the rights of the child. In relation to both adults and children, the practice violates the rights to health, security and physical integrity of the person and the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. It can also result in death…”

“Officers have a duty to safeguard everyone, including women and girls, which means that tackling FGM is an integral part of their role. They must take effective action to do so, without allowing themselves to be inhibited by fear of doing or saying the wrong thing or being accused of being racist…”

You can see from the above quote that the College of Policing knows the male perpetrators of FGM are migrants. That’s why the College tells police officers to ignore accusations of racism as they carry out their investigations.

Worldwide, organizations like the World Health Organization and the CDC readily admit that 200 million girls and women have been mutilated.

Here is a quote from the CDC:

“Worldwide, as many as 200 million girls and women have experienced FGM/C [Mutilation with Cutting]. Researchers in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Reproductive Health (CDC) estimate that as many as half a million girls and women in the United States (U.S.) have undergone FGM/C in the past or may be at risk for undergoing FGM/C in the future.”

And Somalia is at the top of the list of countries that practice this tradition of torture. Here is a staggering statement from UNICEF:

“According to the data, girls 14 and younger represent 44 million of those who have been cut, with the highest prevalence of FGM among this age in Gambia at 56 per cent, Mauritania 54 per cent and Indonesia where around half of girls aged 11 and younger have undergone the practice. Countries with the highest prevalence among girls and women aged 15 to 49 are Somalia 98 per cent, Guinea 97 per cent and Djibouti 93 per cent.”

Somalia—98% of girls and women are mutilated.

ANYBODY can then draw the obvious conclusion: When migrants from countries like Somalia come to the West, they carry this long-held tradition of torture with them, and they continue it in their new home countries.

Like America. Like Minnesota in America.

That’s when the fog sets in and officials go silent, and that’s when the major health agencies go silent, and that’s when the press goes silent.

They don’t want to state openly that Somalian men are still torturing their wives and daughters in large numbers IN AMERICA.

If they did admit the obvious truth, the entire picture of mass immigration would change overnight in America.

Imagine millions of Americans who have no clue about FGM suddenly becoming aware.

—And I just came across THIS shocker, from guess where…CNN. The article, dated July 14, 2017, is headlined: ‘The alarming rise of female genital mutilation in America’.

CNN: “It’s a brutal practice that’s inflicted on thousands of girls and women every year. Female genital mutilation, or female ritual cutting, involves altering or injuring female genital organs. It’s often done by people with no medical training and in filthy places, posing horrendous health risks that can linger for decades. Most victims are told never to talk about it—and some don’t survive to tell their stories. Even as girls and women across the globe faces these risks every day, misconceptions abound. To end the practice, experts and survivors say this practice must be drawn out of the shadows. Here’s what you need to know:”

“Some women say they have no memory of being cut and don’t feel any pain at the incision site. Others end up ravaged and require special medical procedures just to be able to menstruate or give birth. It all depends on the type of FGM, which experts have classified by the part or parts of the body that get cut. Cases run the spectrum, from pricking the clitoris to removing it completely to sewing up skin around the vagina.”

“…Since 1990, the estimated number of girls and women in the US who have undergone or are at risk of the practice has more than tripled. The increase is due to rapid growth in the number of immigrants from countries where risk of FGM is greatest. These girls and women are concentrated in California, New York and Minnesota.”

“US statistics don’t distinguish between survivors of the practice and people at risk, though there’s an effort underway to change that.”

“Girls and women most at risk in the US come from or have relatives who come from the African nations of Egypt, Ethiopia and Somalia, where three-quarters or more of all girls and women have been subjected to female genital mutilation…”

Could the situation be any clearer? Could the crisis be any clearer?

All the basic knowledge is open and in the public domain. And yet now, in the middle of the Somali giant money fraud in Minnesota, not a word about THIS “traditional practice”, the torture and mutilation of Somali girls and women by Somali men.

And that silence is just an accident? An oversight?

Are Robert Kennedy, Tom Homan, Vance, and Trump in the dark? Are they unaware?

Or are they keeping a lid on this horrific crime?

If the truth spreads—as it must—they won’t be able to avoid this ongoing brutal torture, or the fact that Somalis in America are at the very heart of it.

All of America will KNOW.

-- Jon Rappoport