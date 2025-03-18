APee News: “Today, a group of six MAHA physicians in Ossining, New York, who work to improve prison health care, released a document titled, ‘The Great Sing Sing Declaration’.”

“The third paragraph of the Declaration reads: ‘A radical restructuring of health priorities is necessary, if we are to make all of America healthy again. Our most profound proposal involves a trade-off between food dyes and sugar. Our group of distinguished doctors offers to meet with federal legislators and processed food manufacturers, to demonstrate how these two issues—excess sugar and food dyes—are the two greatest threats to human health in the country, and in fact in the world. Our exhaustive research shows this to be true. However, we realize change has to be incremental. So a decision can be made. Eliminate Dye X-12 and Q-7 from all food, or strip six tablespoons of sugar from every processed breakfast cereal. If either of these changes is made, and Americans continue to have annual physical check-ups, seek medical help when symptoms of illness appear, follow medication regimens faithfully, and receive the CDC recommended vaccines, we will see a resurgence of health in the United States. Our MAHA mission will be fulfilled beyond all expectations’.”