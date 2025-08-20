Congrats, Illinois. You’re the first state to try this.

Governor JB “Fatso” Pritkzer recently signed a law establishing the program, which will implement yearly mental health screenings for all students, grades THREE through 12.

The program is scheduled for a go by the end of the 2027-8 school year. So we don’t have the details yet. Apparently, the screening will be done through questionnaires.

Parents can opt their children out of it.

“Early detection” and “prevention” are the PR themes being pushed. So is “pro-active.”

I can see it now. Teacher to parent: “Well, your son Jimmy is pre-clinical on a depression spectrum. We caught it in time.”

Parent: “Jimmy is EIGHT YEARS OLD.”

Teacher: “So it’s great the screening spotted potential trouble ahead.”

Uh-huh. What would be next? An antidepressant to make Jimmy feel suicidal?

Make no mistake about it. This is a mind CONTROL operation. Bring all the schoolkids into the system. Train them to think about “mental illness.” And talk and gossip to each other about who has what “disorder.” And of course, there is treatment. The screening is a sales funnel for the brain-scrambling drugs.

Put the STATE in charge of the MIND.

Every little bureaucratic fascist control freak in Illinois is licking his chops. Good times ahead.

If I were a parent in Illinois, I’d say to the school principal, “So when are you and all the teachers and counselors getting screened?”

Let them answer questions on forms and get diagnosed.

Mental health is a default garbage can government officials point to when they can’t solve problems and give up trying. They say, “Well, it really all comes down to mental problems. That’s why the crime rate is increasing and substance abuse is at an all-time high and literacy is bottoming out and kids can’t learn and there are more divorces…”

You can take this to the bank: