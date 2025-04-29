In a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson, Catherine mentioned I wrote this brief sentence a long time ago:

“Hopelessness is an op.”

At one point, Tucker says he can’t recall ever talking with anyone about so many dark things happening in the world—and yet that person—Catherine—has such a sense of joy.

She explains. Listen to the interview.

Catherine and I have been friends for a long time. On a couple of occasions, she gave me a key piece of advice that solved a major problem I was dealing with.

Visit Solari and see what she’s been building for many years.

She just reminded me that, yes indeedy do, hopelessness IS an op. And it’s easy to let it in the door.

Once you offer it a meal and let it sit on the couch and regale you with tales of despair, you can even get comfortable behind the idea that nothing works and will never work.

In the year 2000, when I put my Royal portable typewriter aside, and allowed myself to be dragged kicking and screaming on to some new thing called the Internet, one of the first words that came out of my keyboard, without even thinking about it, was IMAGINATION.

I’ve never stopped using it since.

It’s the instinct and faculty that permits the individual to invent reality.

A better reality.

It’s a silver bullet and a stake in the heart of hopelessness.

Catherine just reminded me of that, too.

It’s so simple it’s ridiculous. You don’t like what’s around you? Imagine something better, and then go hell for leather inventing it and making it fact in the world.

Yeah, I know, easier said than done—but what isn’t? Might as well imagine WHAT YOU REALLY WANT, right? Instead of what other people tell you, you should want.

The stunning thing about Catherine’s organization, Solari, is, it’s a group, but it’s all about individuals making their own choices. Each individual. Without some overriding doctrine from the group or its leader. Try building a group like that and sustaining it for years. Good luck.

Every person IMAGINES a better reality for himself/herself. And then, using tools Solari supplies, sees the HOW of building it.

It’s working, even with so many people in world falling for the hopelessness op.

Kudos to Tucker for bringing Catherine on and exposing her work to millions of people. He took a good lesson from the interview himself:

It’s never over. In the middle of the dark, there is a lot more than hope. There’s what’s inside you:

Joy. Unquenchable.

Get in that car and drive it for a few miles. You’ll remember it.

“Oh, THAT.”

Yeah. That.

For some reason, what comes to mind at this moment is one of my wife Laura’s favorite songs. The Way You Look Tonight:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lovely, Never, ever change. Keep that breathless charm. Won't you please arrange it? Cause I love you, Just the way you look tonight.

Laura. Forever.

The greatest things ARE forever.

A trillion miles beyond hopelessness.

-- Jon Rappoport