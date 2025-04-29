Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lydia Burdick's avatar
Lydia Burdick
1h

This is so very good.

Catherine on Tucker.

Wow — and yes.

Thank you Jon.

To life! L’Chaim!! And joy……

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CarolS's avatar
CarolS
1h

I still have my imagination leftover for a lonely difficult childhood. Thank God that I did have my twin sister. That was my gift always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture