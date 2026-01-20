And how it’s connected to the medical cartel…

The final score was 27-21. Miami lost.

Miami made sure to leave a couple of trademarks from their sordid past: they smashed Indiana star quarterback Fernando Mendoza a few times—illegally. And the refs didn’t call penalties. And after the game, a Miami player threw a punch at an Indiana player, for good measure.

But these actions did no good. Miami lost the game. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti shocked the sports world by building up his Indiana team, in two years, from a perennial loser doormat, into a national champion.

How the hell did he do it? Did Indiana fork out millions of bucks to hire players—like other major colleges? No. He found castoffs from other college programs, players who were willing to dig in and give all they had to climb up the ladder to UNSTOPPABLE. This year, Indiana hasn’t lost a game. So they’re undefeated national champions.

I watched the game because sports is one remaining example of winning and losing. Yes, there is cheating, and yes there are other underhanded tactics, but all in all, sports represent one of the only activities left in society where winning and losing aren’t completely blurred under layers of deception and crimes and lying and faking and misinforming the public.

That deterioration, whether we want to admit it or not, is a grave sign of a society in decline.

In business and government, and in the media, the truth can be buried under mountains of bullshit, so winning doesn’t really mean winning: