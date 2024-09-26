—When Tim recently met Alex Soros in Alex’s NY penthouse—

There are photos. You can see them here:

Walz Visits Democrat Puppet Master Alex Soros at Luxury Manhattan Penthouse — infowars[dot]com

Tim’s and Alex’s body language in the first photo are clear. Tim is the Lower meeting the Higher.

But there is something else.

I noticed the curious joining of Tim’s hands, forming two open circles. Who does that? Try it yourself. I found it awkward and not at all natural.

It occurred to me that Tim might be consciously signaling something.

The photos were clearly posed, and for public consumption. Including the consumption of Insiders.

I went to ChatGPT and made inquiries. The feedback was intriguing, to say the least: