Infowars, on February 20, posted a very large bold headline at the top of a story:

“Mexican Illegals Arrested for Sodomizing Man, Ripping Off His Fingernails During Home Invasion in North Carolina”.

That’s exactly the headline they should have run.

Hold nothing back.

Make sure the REALITY of the crime hits home.

Reporter Dan Lyman writes the piece. Here it is. I’ll have comments afterward.

“Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a sadistic attack on a man at his home in North Carolina, authorities say.”

“The horrific incident unfolded on Feb. 11 in Greenville, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just released key details about the suspects on Thursday.”

“Male suspects forced entry to the victim’s home and injured him with a sharp weapon, according to arrest warrants reviewed by Reflector.”

“‘It said the victim was unlawfully confined, restrained and forced to move from one place to another for the purpose of doing serious bodily injury, terrorizing him and facilitating the commission of a forcible sex offense,’ the outlet reported.’

“Authorities say the victim was severely beaten and sodomized and his fingernails were ripped off during the nightmarish ordeal.”

“Pitt County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies were called to the home after the suspects fled and the victim was rushed to Eastern Carolina University Medical Center.”

“On Feb. 16, PCSO announced the arrests of three men identified as Zaid Mayen-Esteban, 21, Jonathan David Garcia-Larios, 20, and John Carlos Calderon, 22.”

“All three men were charged with first-degree sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and first-degree burglary and are being held without bond.”

“Additionally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainers against Mayen-Esteban and Garcia-Larios, who are both illegal aliens from Mexico.”

“‘Both of these monsters entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time. Garcia-Larios, however, was previously removed in 2024 and chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the country,’ DHS explained in a press release.”

“Calderon’s immigration status has not yet been made public.”

“‘This is a real-life nightmare. Burglarizing, kidnapping, assaulting, sodomizing, and ripping off the fingernails of an innocent victim are extremely wicked and heinous,’ said outgoing DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.”

“‘Zaid Mayen-Esteban and Jonathan David Garcia-Larios should have never been in this country. Prior to this heinous act, these illegal aliens had no criminal record in the U.S. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership we are not waiting for illegal aliens to commit crimes before we target them for arrest and removal. We pray for the continued recovery of this innocent victim.’”

“An investigation is ongoing.”

—end of infowars article—

Most other news outlets would omit the gruesome details. And they certainly wouldn’t put those details in a large headline. Why not?

One reason—they don’t want to “offend the sensibilities of their readers.” A preposterous excuse.

Readers are supposed to know what’s actually going on.

And of course, many news operations don’t even want their readers to know illegal aliens have been charged with a violent crime.

Infowars takes the top off those pretensions.

Just as it should.

Now let’s get to the implications: