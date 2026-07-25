Editorial Note

Today’s post follows my July 23 article about three pieces Jon published exactly twenty-five years earlier, on July 23, 2001.

In the third article of July 23, 2001, Jon wrote: “…This Friday’s interview is with a writer who had that experience during a trip to India… I have read a great deal of the existing literature that describes the peak experience, and I can tell you that what this man has to say rivals the best of these accounts. If you are not a subscriber, I suggest you sign up and receive this extraordinary account emailed to you on Friday.”

I have now recovered that interview from Jon’s offline archives and am publishing it here today.

As I noted in Wednesday’s post, Jon’s reference to that interview also reveals something significant about the publishing model he had built. From his first day online in 2000, Jon was using what we would now recognize as a direct-to-reader subscription model. Free articles introduced readers to his work, while paying subscribers received his Friday Newsletter.

Paid subscribers to The Jon Rappoport Archive will find that this July 2001 restored newsletter contains more than the interview itself. It also includes Jon’s introductory remarks to subscribers on an unrelated topic and the beginning of another topic he introduced later in the newsletter. I have intentionally included only the opening of that later topic here so that today’s focus remains on the interview itself. The remainder will be republished separately at a later date.

The day before sending the newsletter, Jon introduced the interview to his free readers with these words:

“Tomorrow’s newsletter features an interview with a writer of crime fiction who has lived several other lives. In one of these, he traveled to India and lived in the middle of a remarkable peak experience for 30 days or so.

“But, as I discovered, his experience involved a lot more than a roadside interlude at an ashram. It involved war in Afghanistan, dysentery, a nutritional clinic in Switzerland, biodynamic farming, a hike through Uganda in the middle of the so-called AIDS epidemic, and a weird brush with the CIA in Washington.

“[…] So if you haven’t yet subscribed, click on the subscription message at the upper-left corner of this page and join the growing number of people who tell me the newsletter is the best and most riveting deal in cyber-town.”