For a long, long time sales of oil have taken place in US dollars.

That’s called the petrodollar system.

This hugely benefits the federal government.

Foreign nations, forced to buy oil in dollars, have to keep reserves of dollars…and automatically they invest those dollars in US treasury bonds, which enables the US government to keep expanding its debt.

The debt is at insane levels, but it’s doable because of the petrodollar.

But Iran is considering…get this…is considering only allowing oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz if the sale of that oil ISN’T BEING DONE IN DOLLARS.

DOOM. BOOM.

If that actually happens, then the US federal debt becomes a much different story: