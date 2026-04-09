US journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped by a pro-Iran group in IRAQ recently. She was supposedly released a week later, but final confirmation on that isn’t clear.

The US State Dept. is telling all US citizens to leave Iraq, and warning US travelers not to come to Iraq.

JD Vance is hesitating about attending negotiations with Iran, for “security reasons.”

The big Iran precedent on kidnappings is, of course, the infamous October Surprise of 1979-89.

US citizens were held in Iran during the 1980 Presidential campaign, which destroyed the Presidency of Jimmy Carter. It later came out that Ronald Reagan reps had made a deal behind the scenes with the Iranians to hold on to the hostages until Reagan won the election. The hostages were all magically released on the day of Reagan’s inauguration.

If US officials or soldiers get involved working with Iran during the current “ceasefire” or peace talks, they could become targets.

With Israel continuing to press and expand the war, anything is possible.

Iran considers all options.

Kidnappings could even be staged—claimed to have been carried out by Iran, but in reality performed by Israeli or US agents—to justify expanding the war.

It should be obvious to one and all by now that we’re dealing with crazy leaders.

I may have been the first reporter to use the term “October Surprise”: