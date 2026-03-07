Why are we making war again?

Trump said we knocked out Iran’s nuclear capability in that prior “greatest military operation in history.”

But we have to do it one more time?

I see. He was lying then but he isn’t lying now. Uh-huh.

We’re waging war because Iran is evil? If that’s the standard, I can name 50 other wars we should be in right now as well.

We’re at war because Israel was going to attack and we had to get there first? That was Rubio’s incomprehensible reason—before he changed his mind and said he never said that.

Trump also said WE attacked first, and maybe we, the US, forced Israel to attack.

Now Trump is saying we have to have regime change in Iran (contradicting Pete Hegseth), and he, Trump, has to pick the new Iranian leader. That sounds like a very serious objective that could extend the war for months.

Trump also just said he wants only unconditional surrender from Iran. Another war extender.

And Trump said Iran doesn’t have to become a democracy.

He’s defining the whole situation in bits and pieces, as he goes along. Which I’m afraid means he says whatever the hell is on his mind at the moment.

That isn’t good. That isn’t good at all.

Remember way back when he was running for his second term and he said, “I am Peace”? He promised MAGA there would be no foreign wars. That promise is in the garbage can now.

And Trump has nothing to say about what he promised way back when.

If every person in America, in unison, screams at the top of his lungs, TRUMP, YOU’RE THE GREATEST MAN WHO EVER LIVED AND YOU ALWAYS WILL BE, would that satisfy him? Would that do it? Would he call off the war?

—There is this place called the Strait of Hormuz: