If someone introduced a chemical into the food supply which had the following effects, would you say it was a depopulation compound?

Endocrine disruption.

Irregular estrogen levels and menstrual cycles.

Decreased sperm count in men.

Unexplained infertility.

Here is a report (link in footnote) which states these effects “are all linked to the compound [Atrazine], as substantiated by international studies, findings of which were laid out in the International Journal of Ecosystem in 2011, and in a paper by Canada’s Bureau of Reproductive and Child Health.”

From the International Journal of Ecosystem (2011): “Atrazine can affect health by altering the way of working of the reproductive system. Studies of couples living on farms affected by atrazine found an increase in the risk of pre-term delivery. Atrazine caused changes in blood hormone levels in animals that affected the ability to reproduce.”

From Canada’s Children’s Health study of spontaneous abortion on farms: “Preconception exposure to the pesticide active ingredients glyphosate, atrazine, carbaryl, and 2,4-D was associated with a 20–40% relative increase in risk [of spontaneous abortion]…”

Combine the effects of Atrazine with those of other toxic pesticides, and you’ve got a pretty good depopulation program going—with an excellent delivery system: FOOD.

Can we count on Trump’s appointee for USDA chief, loyalist Brooke Rollins, to work with Robert Kennedy…and do something REAL about Atrazine and other poisonous pesticides?

We’ll see. For the 20th time, I DON’T TRUST POLITICIANS, ANY OF THEM. Promises don’t count. Only results do.

The Left talks endlessly about the need for immigrants to make up for the declining birth rate in America. How about attacking the sources of that decline? Does this disturb too many wealthy interests—like CHEMICAL COMPANIES? PESTICIDE PRODUCERS?