First of all, the target of this thrilling new lawsuit is the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This monster organization represents and controls practically all pediatricians in the US—67,000 doctors WHO ARE ALSO AGENTS OF VACCINE MISINFORMATION AND LIES. These are the doctors who advise patients about vaccinating their children. Get it?

This is a MAJOR OP that’s been going on for a long, long time. An op of the highest order.

You’re a pediatrician? You belong to the AAP, and the AAP tells you what to say to parents about vaccinations. If you don’t like that, and you deviate and go off-script about vaccinations…you can get thrown to the wolves.

Trouble with the state medical board, possible removal of your license to practice medicine, destruction of your reputation.

The AAP is a heavy hitter. They’re at the center of what parents are told and aren’t told about vaccinations. The AAP is all pro-vaccine all the time. The more shots, the happier they are.

And what’s happening now is: The AAP is being sued for RICO. Racketeering. This new lawsuit is huge.

Who is funding the lawsuit?

Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

Who co-founded CHD and made it famous?

Robert Kennedy.

Who is the lawyer heading up this RICO lawsuit? Rick Jaffe.

Rick and Kennedy are friends.

Who has been busy trying to cut tangled cords between his Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the AAP monster? Kennedy.

This isn’t a foggy picture. It’s clear.

This lawsuit is one wing of Kennedy’s strategy.

Credit where credit is due. Kennedy is making a good move. A smart move. An absolutely necessary move. AAP SHOULD BE the target of a RICO lawsuit. And it is.

AAP is at the top of a food chain that controls pediatricians in America, and those pediatricians are the final word on vaccination for American parents: