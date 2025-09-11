Thursday, noon, September 11.

First and foremost is the BULLET.

The bullet that killed Charlie Kirk.

Where is it?

In the press conferences, I hear NO mention of it.

NO reporters are asking about it.

This has echoes of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Trump. Where was that bullet?

Obviously, recovering the bullet which kills a person, particularly at long range, is vital. Because cops can then match it to the gun they find and confirm the gun IS the murder weapon.

In this case, it’s doubly important, because media outlets (including the Wall St. Journal) are now reporting the murder weapon has been found “in a wooded area”, AND transgender messages are engraved on bullets with or in the gun.

IS this really the murder weapon, or was it planted?

The most direct way to know is to FIND the bullet that killed Kirk and match it to the weapon. Or discover it doesn’t match.

Trust me, I’m not writing this piece to defend transgenderism. I am saying the weapon found in the woods has to be CONFIRMED as the murder weapon.

I’m hearing nothing at the moment about that confirmation.

For several reasons and purposes, planting a fake weapon would be a way to shift attention away from the true killer.

Many years ago, finding the bullet that killed a person was considered of vital importance: