Did I miss something in the criminal code?

Maybe there’s a statute declaring the federal government has the option to give money to felons.

I’m encouraged to discover the new US Attorney General, Pam Bondi, doesn’t think so.

She confirms what I learned in school: the government is supposed to prosecute criminals, not hand them money.

Bondi has just ordered all federal funding to Sanctuary Cities to CEASE, if they keep being Sanctuaries.

Because they protect illegal aliens.

Simple. Straightforward.

On top of that, Bondi is also ordering prosecution of any Sanctuary City that blocks immigration enforcement (deportation of illegals). So public officials in these cities will be charged with crimes.

Again, simple.

BANG.