For major background, read my recent article, “Do genes exist?” (link)

Basically, we’re talking about the crucial difference, in science, between DATA, based on what is directly observed, and HYPOTHESIS, which is an assumption about something that is invisible.

A single gene is invisible. No human eye or instrument can observe it directly.

Therefore, the existence of single genes is a hypothesis.

And always will be, unless and until some instrument can directly observe them, one at a time.

In science, a hypothesis is accepted or rejected based entirely on what it can be used for in the real world.

The hypothesis that invisible atoms exist spawns many practical uses in chemistry and energy production and weapons. So it’s retained, accepted, AS USEFUL. (Some people would say that, on balance, the hypothesis is destructively useful and wish it had never been proposed.)

On the “useful” score, the jury is still out on genes. Way out. There are miles of nonsensical propaganda about genetic cures for diseases, but there is NO genetic cure presently for ANY disease across the board.

So let’s look at the genetic hypothesis as it relates to one type of so-called genetically engineered food crop: Roundup Ready Soy.

This crop was said to be created by the addition of a single gene, EPSPS. And the claim was then made that the new soy would tolerate the glyphosate in Roundup and remain healthy.

Here are a few consequences that ensued: