Let’s see. Back in 2016, just after Trump was elected, Kennedy said he was going to work for Trump investigating vaccines.

That never happened.

Some months ago, Kennedy said that, during a second Trump term, he would head up a task force investigating vital health issues affecting all Americans.

But now, check this out. CNN: “In a livestreamed event with supporters Monday [Oct, 28, 2024], Kennedy said Trump had promised to give him ‘control’ of several public health agencies, including the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture.”

“‘The key that I think I’m—you know, that President Trump has promised me is—is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others, and then also the USDA, which is—which, you know, is key to making America healthy,’ Kennedy said, according to video of the event obtained by CNN.” (link in footnote)

Control of federal public health agencies? How about control of the moon?

If Trump did promise Kennedy unprecedented power over US Health, exactly how would a President Trump override all these health agencies and put his special appointee, Kennedy, in charge of them?

How would Trump get past the blizzard of court filings aimed at declaring his move illegal?

Don’t get me wrong. Would I prefer Kennedy running the FDA, CDC, NIH, and USDA to the craven criminals who head them up now? Of course. But let’s get real.

Trump would actually say, “OK, Kennedy is the super-chief of all federal health agencies from this day forward”?

That’s a promise Trump would keep as President—bringing an enormous shit storm down on his head?

What happened the last time Trump could have stood firm against a high opposing tide of shit?

That was COVID. He could have stopped the deadly vaccine at any point. He could have refused to allow the national lockdowns that left the economy in smoking ruins and destroyed lives all across the country. But he stood aside with his thumb up his ass and let Fauci rule America.

Let’s not forget that track record.

Does Kennedy actually believe he’s going to be US Health Czar with whip-cracking power over all these agencies? Just like that?

Is he that gullible? Or is he knowingly taking up the weapon of Trump exaggeration?

I’m trying to come up with a comparison: