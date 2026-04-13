I’m sure if you haven’t seen any of the three VAXXED films, you’ve heard about them. They’re devastating.

I know of no stronger documents that reach in and grab the public…and don’t let go.

I also know that way back when—before Robert Kennedy ran for President, when he was heading up Children’s Health Defense, he decided he didn’t want an all-out campaign of showing these films, out on road, across America.

I take the exact opposite view.

Polly Tommey and her associates who made the films should be out there right now, showing the films and making new ones. VAXXED 4, 8, 20. She should be making new ones while she’s showing the earlier ones.

—Piling on the evidence of destruction by vaccine. Putting that evidence in front of the American people.

In a recent roundtable in DC, MAHA decided on a new theme for the public: “There is an epidemic of vaccine injury in America.” Since that meeting, I’ve neither heard nor seen anything substantial in the way of a campaign.

THE VAXXED FILMS ARE THAT CAMPAIGN.

They reveal vaccine damage up close and personal. They show the damaged children and their mothers.

What are these MAHA leaders waiting for? A sign from God?

A few years ago, I realized that the heaviest evidence of high medical crimes, including murder, was already there. That wasn’t the problem. The problem was, the people who said they wanted to lead the people in making change wouldn’t use that evidence. They were backing off. They were pulling their punches. Like Kennedy, they didn’t really want to confront all of Americas with these high crimes.

Because that would cause too much trouble? Because it wouldn’t change policy at the bureaucratic level? We see what the bureaucracy is doing right now. They’re frozen in place by a judge’s order. I’ve been writing about that case. Lawyer Rick Jaffe is carrying the ball, because Kennedy won’t make a move.

Recently, I write a piece, naming names, and challenging these MAHA leaders to take their case against vaccines on the road, to the American people, face to face. Guess what? I’ve heard nothing back from any of those people whose names I mentioned. Zero.

Are they taking orders to keep their criticism of vaccines modulated in some way? Are orders coming in that say, ‘Let the HHS bureaucracy do its job?’ Don’t stir the waters? Don’t rile up the medical cartel?

It certainly looks that way.

The VAXXED films are sitting there gathering dust. These potent weapons for truth could be on screens across the country, in a real revolution.

In the films, the children are there. You see them. Some of them are hooked up to machines so they can breathe and live. Their mothers are there next to them, and you know they’ve devoting every minute of every day to keep these kids alive and care for them.

As of this writing, Kennedy STILL hasn’t lodged an appeal to reverse the federal judge’s ruling that freezes and paralyzes any change to the CDC vaccine schedule. Kennedy’s silent. He hasn’t given a speech in his official capacity to rail against the judge who froze the CDC.

Is no friend or trusted ally of Kennedy talking to him and demanding to know what is going on? Did no one ever talk to him about why he decided to keep the VAXXED films from traveling out on the road across America and waking people up to “the epidemic of vaccine injury?” Can no one tells us why Kennedy made that decision?

I see some kind of conspiracy of silence surrounding him. As if it says, “We have the correct strategy, let us do the job, don’t rock the boat, don’t cause trouble or else we won’t be able to transform America.”

I don’t see any of that transformation. It’s not there.

Is Kennedy planning to run for President again in 2028? Is that his big hole card?

Is that why he’s so silent and cautious now? Is that why he put the lid on the VAXXED films? Is he trying to minimize blowback against himself, so he can make a path to the Presidency?

Is HE the one who is keeping a lid on the MAHA movement?

Does he really think he can get elected…and THEN HE CAN MAKE MAJOR CHANGES?

It wouldn’t surprise me.

Does he think he can win the Republican nomination or even switch parties and then run as a Democrat?

The more I think about it, the more I can see Kennedy planning it: