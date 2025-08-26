The Daily Beast thinks so.

They have a statement on the record, from a doctor and close friend of Kennedy.

“The Trump administration will move to pull the COVID vaccine off the U.S. market ‘within months,’ one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s closest associates has told the Daily Beast.”

“Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who has repeatedly claimed in the face of scientific consensus that the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus, told the Daily Beast that Kennedy’s stance is shared by ‘influential’ members of President Donald Trump’s family. Like Kennedy himself, no Trumps hold any scientific qualifications.”

“Malhotra is a leading adviser to the controversial lobby group Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, which is seen as an external arm of Kennedy’s agenda as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary.”

“He told the Beast that many of those closest to RFK Jr. have told him they ‘cannot understand’ why the vaccine continues to be prescribed, and that a decision to remove the vaccine from the U.S. market pending further research will come ‘within months,’ even if it is likely to cause ‘fear of chaos’ and bring with it major legal ramifications.”

OK. Let’s take a closer look at this.

Malhotra, a close friend of Kennedy, goes public. Chances are this is an intentional “leak” from the Kennedy side, to prepare people for what’s coming, so they won’t be completely staggered when it does happen.

Otherwise, Kennedy’s pal, who is himself an opponent of the vaccine, would be undermining and betraying Kennedy by tipping the press.

I’m not buying Malhotra’s prediction. I have to see it to believe it. Show me. Take the kill shots off the market. Do it. Then and only then will I believe.

But if we assume, for purposes of discussion, that Kennedy IS getting ready to cancel the vaccines…

He’s woefully unprepared.

He’s walking into a raging land war with almost no weapons.

For more than a year, I’ve been giving him weapons. Huge ones.

Ones he can use to crack giant holes in the pillars of the medical cartel. Weapons he would need more than ever, if he’s going to torpedo the COVID vaccines.

For instance, imagine this. A few months ago, Kennedy stands up at a globally televised press conference, and says:

“All these medical experts and doctors who are attacking me? Let me tell you something about them and what they’re hiding. Hiding from you The People. I have in my hand, right here, a report published by one of their own, a respected and beloved public health expert. Do you know what it says?”

“It says that every year in the US, the medical system kills 225,000 people. KILLS them.”

“You know what that adds up to, every ten years, every decade? 2.25 MILLION Americans KILLED by the medical system.”

“And they’re attacking me. The ones who are doing the killing are attacking me.”

THAT KIND OF WEAPON. THAT’S WHAT I’VE BEEN GIVING KENNEDY.

And the result? He’s not using these weapons.