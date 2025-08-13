In prior articles in this series, I’ve described how the “genetic origin of cancer” operates as a cover story, hiding corporate poisoning of the population, which is a direct cause of cancer.

Inside the cancer game, the gene researchers have taken control of the action and the money—crowding out other theories. They hold sway—which has nothing to do with science.

Here is a major scientific rejection of the gene bosses.

Title of the paper: “Can the Mitochondrial Metabolic Theory Explain Better the Origin and Management of Cancer than Can the Somatic Mutation Theory?” (Metabolites, volume 11, issue 9)

The authors are discussing the Somatic Mutation Theory (SMT), which asserts that gene mutation causes cancer, versus the theory that mitochondria, structures inside every cell of the body that produce energy, lead to cancer when they fail to function properly.

The authors present five reasons why the gene theory doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Imagine the implications. All the genetic testing, the interpretation of the results, the diagnoses of cancer based on the interpretations, the research on treatments that supposedly target mutated genes, the tortuous radiation and chemo and surgery based on genetic assumptions—ALL WRONG. ALL BASED ON TERMINALLY FLAWED SCIENCE.

Here are the authors’ five reasons why the genetic theory of cancer (SMT) is false: