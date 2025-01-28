I was in the middle of writing a completely different piece, when I got the news of a bombshell memo from the federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The news networks were suddenly scrambling to cover the memo (link and link). Which stated, apparently, that Trump was pausing ALL federal spending on all programs until February 10…

Like spending on school lunch programs, on local fire and police departments, on disaster relief for the people of Western Carolina and Pacific Palisades and Altadena, on DOJ investigations, on ICE raids? On everything?

What??!?

The memo was ordering all federal agencies, during the pause, to come up with their programs which violate the Executive Orders Trump has issued so far, so these programs can be canceled…

Nutso programs like those dedicated to DEI, the so-called Green New Deal, restrictions on energy use, woke gender ideology—that kind of thing.

But still. Trump was pausing ALL federal spending until February 10? Really?

That’s what everybody has been saying.

My brilliant exec producer,

, found a key paragraph in the memo. Whoever wrote that memo is an idiot, at the very least. It’s in government speak, with all sorts of unnecessary complexity. Was it intended to deceive one and all?

If I’m right, the memo is saying something VERY different from what people believe:

Here is the key paragraph. Focus and wade through it: