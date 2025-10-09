The World Health Organization states there are about 20,000 diseases and disorders. TWENTY THOUSAND.

In other words, it’s a miracle there are any humans alive on Earth.

But wait. There’s more.

Estimates are: for between 50 and 70 percent of all those diseases and disorders, the specific cause is unknown. UNKNOWN.

That’s not just a terrible track record. That’s much worse.

Because if you don’t have a cause, how do you know you have a specific disease?

You have a set of symptoms. They’ve been clustered together by “medical agreement.” Under a label.

But who is to say the cluster IS the disease?