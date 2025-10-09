The World Health Organization states there are about 20,000 diseases and disorders. TWENTY THOUSAND.
In other words, it’s a miracle there are any humans alive on Earth.
But wait. There’s more.
Estimates are: for between 50 and 70 percent of all those diseases and disorders, the specific cause is unknown. UNKNOWN.
That’s not just a terrible track record. That’s much worse.
Because if you don’t have a cause, how do you know you have a specific disease?
You have a set of symptoms. They’ve been clustered together by “medical agreement.” Under a label.
But who is to say the cluster IS the disease?