THE SET-UP: Trump believes that through continued attacks, the US can neutralize all Iran’s threats to the Strait of Hormuz. He thinks the US can completely destroy Iran’s missiles, aerial drones, sea drones, and mines. He also believes the US can destroy all those weapons wielded by Iran’s proxies.

This belief of Trump has almost no chance of being true.

But it’s his style: overwhelming force will win the day. The “tremendous might of the US military” will triumph.

WHAT HE HAS SAID: Recently, he mused about the possibility of the US and Iran partnering to protect the Strait and sharing fees they would charge all ships passing through it.

WHAT HE REALIZES: 20% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait.

SUPPOSE THIS IS WHAT HE’S THINKING: He, Trump, is in a position to control 20% of the world’s oil supply. If he took over the Strait from Iran, he would be “king of the world.”

Grabbing the Strait would necessitate, he believes, smashing Iran to pieces. He’s spoken about doing exactly that. “Bombing Iran back to the Stone Age.”

THE PLAN: Grab the Strait. Permanently station massive US Naval and other military assets in the Gulf. Destroy Iran. Then he, and the US, would be able to dictate economic and political terms to the rest of the world. He would hold all the cards. He would be the greatest conqueror in history.

History would equal “his story.”

Does Trump entertain such delusions of grandeur?