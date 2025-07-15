What’s happening right now? Mass federal worker layoffs. Mass deportations. Violent anti-ICE riots and attacks. Trump’s Big Bill just passed, pushing the federal government even deeper into debt.

Is the national “situation” ripe for a revolution? What shape could that revolution take?

Here comes Elon Musk with a new political party.

He’s a problem solver of the highest order.

He looks at things and comes up with an answer.

So he says to America, “Hey, I can cure your troubles. You want security. I can give that to you. I can satisfy everybody. I can make America safe again…”

Elon is a master in the area of AI.

So he says, “Why fight it? AI is taking over. We can do it the easy way or the hard way. You want easy. I’ll give it to you. Don’t worry about being laid off. And we don’t have to deport millions of people who are already here. AI can work for everybody. Because here’s the secret. Fewer and fewer humans are going to have jobs. It’s inevitable. AI can do most work better than humans. We can usher that in. Gladly. We can lay out the welcome mat. We can guarantee every person now living in America an income that will allow them to survive. An income that has nothing to do with having a job. Because in 10 years, max, millions of people won’t have jobs. But no problem. You’ll have universal basic income. Simple. Bang. In one stroke we solve that worry. You’ll have a place to live, food on the table, and a few extras. Isn’t that better than being out on the street and homeless because AI took your job? That IS going to happen. AI WILL take your job. Nothing can stop it. So we manage that situation by guaranteeing you don’t need to work for a living. We bring peace. Peace is good. Do you understand who I am? I know more about AI and where it’s going and how fast it’s going than anyone on the planet. And I’m telling you there is one grand solution. People will call it socialism or technocracy or some other negative name. But it’s not. It’s very practical. Politicians today don’t understand AI at all. Trump wouldn’t recognize AI if it bit him in the ass. All he thinks about is money and deals. But see, there is an end to deals. They don’t work anymore when AI is factored in. AI is THE deal. The economy of America can’t continue to grow. Not on traditional terms. That’s over. That’s Trump’s dream, and it’s over. Because AI is taking over. You think layoffs are bad now? Wait two years. It’ll be a tidal wave. What I’m saying is, relax. You don’t have to stress yourself. It’s going to be OK. Look around you. Do you see lots of people with driving ambition these days? Of course not. That was the past. You know where most of the so-called hard chargers are these days? In commercials. They’re trying to sell that to you. It’s not working. Neither is Trump’s Make America Great Again. That’s a commercial. The reality is, people are overstressed. Worn out. At exactly the moment when something is here that can step in for them and shoulder the load. That something is AI. It’ll work for all of us, if we let it. I know how to shepherd AI in. That’s what I and my political party are all about. So give us the chance to prove we can make America safe and happy…”

Stop and think about this.

How many people living in America would go for this?

HOW MANY?