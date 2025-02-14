Take a deep breath.

OK, here we go. Stick with me. It won’t take long.

Yes, I’ve been writing about Musk and the dangers of him embedding AI in the functions and policy of government.

BUT on other side of the coin…

Musk and DOGE have been merciless in exposing financial fraud within federal agencies. USAID, for example.

But how about THIS?

Think about that very fat federal budget bill that sits before Congress every year. You know, the bill nobody reads. The one they finally pass.

It contains every payment to every federal agency.

Each agency submits its budget requests, and those requests go into the giant bill.

But first, before that happens, Congressional subcommittees pore over the budget requests. This is a key step.

For instance, a House health subcommittee will look at the CDC’s budget requests for the coming year, and decide which ones to approve, which ones to change, and which ones to reject.

These House members, elected representatives, are passing judgment on the CDC’s requests.

Or a Congressional subcommittee for military affairs goes through the Dept. of Defense’s budget requests.

See what’s going on here?