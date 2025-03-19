Kennedy is starting slowly.

He could be exploding the medical cartel from dozens of angles all at once. But he isn’t.

Think about this: Of all the executive agencies under Trump, none is as intimately connected to Americans as Health and Human Services.

Because every American is personally dealing with health every day.

And 77 million of those Americans voted for Trump.

That’s a gigantic constituency for Kennedy.

That’s the kind of constituency you TALK TO and connect with non-stop. No politician, much less crusader for health, would let that opportunity slip by for even a day.

But Kennedy sits quiet in the background.

“Well, you see, he’s just getting started.”

No. He should have hit the ground running, like Trump did on Day One.

What’s going on?

Did Trump make it clear to Kennedy he wants to slow-play MAHA because the issues are so sensitive? Because creating an uproar in the medical arena could blot out everything else Trump is trying to get done?

Or is Kennedy being cautious because he personally doesn’t want to rock the boat? Because he wants to protect his position? Because he believes, unlike his boss, that careful and measured is the way to go?