Or could he achieve some serious advantage out of his latest barrage??

There are 2 parts to this piece. First, my immediate reaction. Then, a few further key reflections. Part One isn’t the whole story.

PART ONE

Suppose you were the President during a national crisis. And you suddenly thought, the IRS is taking far too much money from the middle class. We have to do something about it.

Would you tell Senators to come up with a bill and get it voted on AS A CONDITION OF ENDING THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

The bill is a great idea, but NOW?? It’ll never get voted on or passed, and the wrangling will only extend the shutdown for God knows how long.

The economy is already heading into trouble. Do you want to sink it, blow it up, tear it apart by keeping the government closed?

Well, here is the latest from Trump on Truth Social, directed at Republican Senators:

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the hundreds of billions of dollars currently being sent to money-sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE so that they can purchase their own, much better, healthcare, and have money left over. In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare…”

Trump also reminded the Senators to end the Filibuster practice.

As far as stopping the truly massive flow of trillions of government $$$ to health insurance companies, who DO keep sucking on that teat…yeah, great idea.

BUT NOW??

Pass a bill to that effect now?

A bill that will never pass??

But instead will keep the shutdown going?

It was time to pass that bill decades ago. DECADES.

So choose THIS MOMENT for it and suggest it as a condition of reopening the government?

How about saying the government won’t reopen until we build a colony on Mars?

PART TWO

But I will say this about Trump. When he gets poked too many times, when gets really irritated, when he really gets upset…

Sometimes he blurts out the truth.

He just did: