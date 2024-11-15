Read Roger Stone’s take on Mike Rogers and make up your mind. I’m not going to reiterate Stone’s many details.

But I do have some things to say about the FBI.

My first shock at the crazed actions of the Bureau came in the wake of my investigation of the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing.

It turned out that the FBI Lab ASSUMED the destruction of the Murrah Federal Building was caused by an ANFO bomb set off in a Ryder truck parked at the curb in front of the building because…

News reports made that claim.

This is far from the only scandal that has plagued the Lab.

The FBI has the power and standing of a national police force—a highly dangerous concept to begin with.

Aside from having the ability to disrupt and destroy the lives of private citizens simply on the basis of the Bureau’s political bias, the FBI can also launch bogus investigations and arrests of employees working at federal agencies—thereby derailing whistleblowers and concealing evidence of actual crimes at those agencies.

On the other side of that coin, the Bureau can simply decline to probe federal crimes it wants to hide.

So the entirety of the federal government colossus is at the mercy of the FBI.

In the coming months and years, if Trump’s radical appointments to major cabinet posts are confirmed, and the new directors set about rooting out massive internal corruption in their agencies…the FBI could derail, interrupt, intimidate, attack, and turn back these efforts.

So the appointment of a new FBI Director is a VERY serious event.

As we’ve seen in recent years, putting career Washington hacks and creatures of the Swamp in that Director’s throne is, at the very least, a gigantic mistake—or an act of craven cowardice and surrender, or a conscious effort to promote more crime and corruption within the federal government.

An FBI agent’s knock on a private citizens’ door, or a knock on a federal agency’s door, has the same effect. The atmosphere immediately changes. Everything that was going on inside the door trembles, even stops. It’s a whole new ominous ballgame.

If Trump puts the wrong person in as FBI Director, he’s inviting a violent shit storm for the next four years.

We know, because he’s done exactly that before.

This time, he, or somebody close to him, has to shut down the deranged impulse to do political business as usual.

For now, I’ll leave you with us: