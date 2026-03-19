First, a few comments about “imminent threat,” Trump’s official justification for invading Iran.

Imminent threat is the legal standard that allows the President to launch a temporary military operation without the consent of Congress.

Trump and Rubio have said waiting for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon would be a suicide pact for the US—and therefore, we have to attack, to prevent the “imminent threat” of that future Iranian nuke.

But wait. After the previous US bunker buster strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump declared we had wiped out their nuclear program.

So where is the imminent threat now?

Trump was lying when he said we’d destroyed their nuclear program?

We’re trusting him now when he says the US had to launch Epic Fury to stop Iran from building a nuclear bomb?

Trump lies. And keeps lying. So “imminent threat” is no reliable justification for Epic Fury.

However, Israel is a whole different story.

From what appears in the public record, the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran at the same time in February.

Meaning they had been planning the attack together.

Here is the kind of power Israel can wield over the US. Suppose Netanyahu had said to Trump last November, “Look, we’re going to war with Iran. I want you to join us in this war. If you don’t, and we go it alone, Iran is going to consider America an attacker anyway, because Israel and the US are such close allies. So Iran will strike back at the US after we go in there. Therefore, you should preempt all that by joining us now and planning a war in which we both attack Iran together…”

And yes, that would be a problem: