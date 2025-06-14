Everybody is analyzing what this attack means and why it’s happening.

I have something different. It describes how Iran became an Islamic Republic, a theocracy.

I could go back in time further than I’m going, and detail US involvement and interference, but I’m settling on 1979.

This story came to me through two independent Iranian citizens. They didn’t know each other. One was a former government official in Iran.

1979. The Shah was in power. He was no angel. Far from it. He was the US’s man.

But he had plans of his own. Ambitions. He wanted to expand Iran’s presence and power on the global scene.

Of course he had oil. That was the big one.

But he decided to use the oil for a new major project. He would make plastics. He would build the biggest plastics factory in the world.

In the process, Iran would become completely and thoroughly modern, alongside Western nations.

This raised red flags. Among men we would probably now call Globalists. Heavy hitters. Elites.

For their own reasons, they didn’t want this future for Iran. Their world chessboard strategy didn’t call for Iran to take on the role of a friendly modern Western-type power, shaking hands with anyone who wanted to buy its products.

So these men initiated, or took advantage of, the Iranian Hostage Crisis.