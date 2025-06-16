(This Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

You can read my 2 previous articles on this burning subject here.

The article you’re now reading connects the biggest dots of all.

Why is Israel the nation that it is?

Why is it the huge US proxy and representative?

Why must Israel survive, for the sake of US geopolitical necessity?

And how did this necessity lead to the current Israel-Iran War?

This is the big one.

And it’s not going away.

Down the long path of history, the Arab nations in the Middle East have had their share of problems with each other—and that’s a vast understatement.

But at the same time, these countries have made significant stabs to come together, as one united force, around the biggest power play of all:

Energy.

OIL.

Because their leaders all know what a juggernaut that would be. Collective control of the price of oil. Control of the distribution of oil. The ability to shut off the supply of oil—all the oil coming out of the Middle East.

Talk about getting your way: “If you Western nations don’t give us X and Y by next month, we’ll jack up the price of oil. We might even cut off the flow completely.”

That’s not a bargaining chip. That’s a gun held against the head.

So the Prime Directive of Western nations—with obviously the US in the lead—has been: