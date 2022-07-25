48 hours after receiving the second dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine, Mike’s 16-year-old son, Tommy, collapses on a baseball field and dies.

A few days later, Mike visits his family doctor, who expresses “deep sadness and condolences.”

---Mike, I’ve known you for 20 years. I’m aware you have a temper, and you’re probably going to make a public statement about Tommy dying. You’re going to say the vaccine was the cause.

Because it was the cause.

I’m not going to waste time arguing with you. But there’s something you should know. And I sincerely hope you’ll mention it if you launch a misdirected tirade.

What’s that, Doctor?

We ran a PCR test on Tommy during the last few minutes of his life, while the ambulance was taking him to the hospital. The result was negative. He had no virus in his body. He was completely clean.

SILENCE.

What’s your point, Doctor?

The vaccine was effective, Mike.

SILENCE.

You mean for 48 hours, before he died, he didn’t catch COVID.

That’s right.

And you want me to mention that, when I talk to reporters.

Yes. I think you should. In the interest of fairness.

SILENCE.

Tell you what, Doctor. YOU can tell that to the press. In my statement, I’ll mention your name, and I’ll say you strongly recommended that Tommy get the vaccine that killed him.

If you do that, Mike, I’ll sue your ass off. My lawyers will get a judge to issue a gag order. He’ll command you to keep your big mouth shut.

But I won’t shut up. And when I’m arrested for speaking the truth, that’ll make the news story bigger. And your name will keep leaking out.

The media won’t print my name.

What media? I’m talking about thousands of people who post online.

Wait a minute, Mike. I’m sure we can settle this amicably.

Settle the fact that my son was killed by the vaccine?

It was a very rare adverse effect.

You know that’s bullshit. People are dropping dead all over the world.

I knew you were going to be a problem, Mike.

---Well, look at this. A doctor pointing a gun at a patient in his office.

Who do you think the police are going to believe? I’ll tell them you threatened to kill me and then charged at me.

So that’ll be two CLEAN deaths you were responsible for.

The men stare at each other.

Mike turns and walks out of the office.

There are millions of Mikes in the world who are mourning the vaccine death of a loved one.

Can you guess what happens if they all speak up?

-- Jon Rappoport