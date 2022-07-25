Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fayanne's avatar
Fayanne
Jul 25, 2022

That’s so true if everybody spoke up this would be over, but the silence is deafening.

My own 31-year-old son refused to listen to me called me a “conspiracy theorist” he got two jabs and now has myocarditis and he ‘s refusing to connect the dots.

Absolutely heartbreaking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathi Tarrant's avatar
Kathi Tarrant
Jul 25, 2022

If more people spoke out…I’m running for office. That’s my way of doing something!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture