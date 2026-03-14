PART ONE—THE REVERSE CON:

How do you Make America Great Again with food poisoned by Roundup? Explain that to us, Mr. Trump and Mr. Kennedy. You both said “GREAT AGAIN” and now you’re saying “ROUNDUP POISON.”

Trump announced the ramp-up of glyphosate production in the US for food SECURITY and stated it was a NATIONAL SECURITY issue. Actually it’s the reverse.

It’s NATIONAL INSECURITY. That’s what Trump and Kennedy are promoting. They’re undermining National Security.

There is no way to make America great again if the food supply is tainted with poison.

I thought that was clear to everyone. Especially to MAGA Nation.

American farmers from coast to coast need a hero. One guy who will stand up and bring them all together, into one massive wave against this poisonous declaration by Trump.

At least 100,000 of them have to come to the National Mall in Washington and let the President know how they feel.

Remember that fake sit-down Trump had with farmers where he told them he was on their side and he would make sure the air and water were pure and clean again, and so on…as if he were some kind of environmental champion? Obviously, that was all bullshit. That was a reverse con as well.

Because the President has always had other priorities, like loyalty to Bayer/Monsanto.

And Kennedy is going along for the ride. He’s reversing his own former position on Roundup.

PART TWO—THE TIMING OF TRUMP’S ANNOUNCEMENT IS HIGHLY SUSPECT: