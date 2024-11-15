You take the hammer to Congress.

All of them, in both Houses, are in office because they deliver pork to their home states—specifically to companies who land federal contracts.

So you want these Senators and Congressman to repeal the 1986 law and thereby expose vaccine makers to lawsuits stemming from vaccine injuries?

You have the White House deliver the blows.

“Senator Smith, we really need your vote on this. The vaccine companies have been protected for too long. So far, you won’t budge. We’re looking over 17 pieces of pork you’re enjoying. Defense companies in your state are feasting on those contracts. But you know what? We’ve discovered contractors in other states who can give us the same products—and cheaper. So don’t expect to land those contracts in the next federal budget. Get ready to hear from your pals back home.”

Silence, followed by howls of outrage, followed by sheer panic.

Because, without those 17 contracts, this Senator’s political career is over.

You perform that routine on a handful of Senators and Congressmen, and all of a sudden, as word spreads, you find support for the repeal of the 1986 law.

They come around.

“Screw those vaccine makers. I never liked them. I never liked that law. It’s un-American and un-Constitutional.”

The federal government IS a pork supplier. That’s what it does.

So go to the heart of the matter.

It’s amazing what you can do when you cut off money.

“Congressman Jones? Those heavy construction projects back in your home state? They’re gone in the next federal budget. Yeah, we don’t need to build high-priced bridges over that highway anymore. Unless you want to help us out.”

Trump has yakked about forming a task force to study waste and inefficiency in government. What could be more wasteful than trillions of dollars spent on making the Congress happy?

“Senator? That big company back home that supplies orange juice to military bases? We’re going to shift the contract to another state. Just wanted to give you a heads up. Unless you come around on the repeal of the vaccine protection law. Yeah, we’re playing hardball now, because common sense doesn’t work. Oh, you will? Wow, that’s great news. Many thanks. Don’t worry about the OJ. We were just talking theoretically. You’re good.”

Get ready for threats from Pharma lobbyists. Sure. It goes with the territory. But you just tell them federal money affecting the companies they represent can be slimmed and trimmed, too. You don’t have to listen to these egregious scum.

It works. It’s the pork.

The federal government IS money changing hands.

Don’t stand there with your thumb up your ass.

Work the faucet.

CODA: Now that Trump has appointed Musk and Vivek to handle government waste and inefficiency, a more “nuanced” conversation could go this way: