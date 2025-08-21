(This is Part-7; for Part-6, go here.)

As you know, I’ve been presenting a different view of tumors: the body is actually creating walls around toxins in order to protect itself, in order to keep those environmental toxins out of the bloodstream, out of the brain, out of other organs.

When researchers remove such tumors, do they study them by cutting them open and looking for hundreds of toxic chemicals?

This is what I’ve found. They look for evidence that toxins may contribute to the formation of tumors.

They look for evidence that “links” exposure to toxins with tumor formation.

They look for inflammation.

They look for changes in the “tumor microenvironment.”

They look for everything under the sun EXCEPT the presence of toxins buried IN the tumors.

The researchers aren’t THAT stupid.

They’re intentionally avoiding the OBVIOUS.

They don’t want to know. They don’t want to find hundreds of toxic chemicals inside tumors.

There are chemical corporations to protect. Pharma companies to protect. There are whole industries to protect. There are governments to protect.

Think about it. With all the separate pieces of information linking toxic chemicals to cancer, the FIRST THING researchers should be doing is cutting open tumors they remove and looking for those chemicals inside the tumors—like looking for seeds inside fruit.

But no. Aside from a few studies reporting asbestos fibers and microplastics in tumors, there is almost NO search at all for toxins in tumors.

Here’s another reason researchers avoid the obvious like the plague: