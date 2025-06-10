Guess who one of the study authors was.

Marty Makary, now head of the FDA.

The 2016 study was titled: MEDICAL ERROR—THE THIRD LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN THE US.

The conclusion of the study? Annual deaths in the US from medical errors?

MORE THAN 250,000.

(Other studies peg that number higher—as high as 440,000.)

In the past nine years since Makary’s study was published, there has been no significant reduction in death numbers.

12 million Americans are medically misdiagnosed every year.

1.5 million Americans are subjected to medication errors every year.

But the situation is actually much worse than that—because other studies estimate that only 10 to 20% of medical errors are ever reported.

Do the math. The 12 million Americans misdiagnosed every year become 60 million, or even 120 million.

Suppose everything I’ve written so far in this article were trumpeted on mainstream news every night—because of its dire importance?

Do you think that could create a real revolution, the kind which MAHA is supposedly looking for?

Ah, but Pharma pays for and owns the news.

So when can we expect FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, co-author of that 2016 Johns Hopkins study, to take his study out of his back pocket and blow the foundation of the medical cartel to the four winds?

Just asking, Marty, so I can buy some popcorn and watch you do it.

Will it be this year? 2026? 2027?

Never?

I’m not talking about a brief mention, Marty. I’m talking about an all-out attack, day after day, based on the study you wrote.

Because, after all, medically caused DEATH is important, wouldn’t you say?

Do you think you should hold the information back, because politicians in Washington would go crazy if you slammed it home?

I’ll say the same thing to you I’ve been saying to Kennedy for the past year: