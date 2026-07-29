Editorial Note

Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate today at a hearing on the origins of COVID-19, led by Senator Rand Paul. (link)

Readers interested in Jon’s perspective on the Wuhan Lab Leak hypothesis may wish to revisit these two pieces from the Archive:

Podcast: Wuhan’s biggest secrets, underneath all the lies and cover stories (March 15, 2023) (link)

Article: Leaking lab lie, Part 3 (December 9, 2024) (link)