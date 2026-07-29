Jon’s Reporting on the Wuhan Lab Leak Hypothesis
Anthony Fauci Testifies at Senate Hearing on COVID-19 Origins (July 29, 2026)
Editorial Note
Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate today at a hearing on the origins of COVID-19, led by Senator Rand Paul. (link)
Readers interested in Jon’s perspective on the Wuhan Lab Leak hypothesis may wish to revisit these two pieces from the Archive:
Podcast: Wuhan’s biggest secrets, underneath all the lies and cover stories (March 15, 2023) (link)
Article: Leaking lab lie, Part 3 (December 9, 2024) (link)
Tom Kudla Editorial Steward The Jon Rappoport Archive
I will have to listen to the whole three hours of the proceeding from start to finish in order to get a sense of how much of the criminal activity (including murder) Fauci and his colleagues colluded in that the Repub Senators exposed and how much they withheld. (When it was live yesterday, I was hopping in and out, and muting what the Dems had to say)
This morning, I called up its raw youtube transcript and searched for "ventil" and "ventilator" came up only once (note: why did i search on "ventilator"? Because we know it comes with sedation (fentanyl) to suppress the patients gag reflex to the breathing tube (torture), and it comes with Remdesivir (death by poison). (But, when I say "raw youtube transcript", it is "raw" -- lot's of misspellings: see below: the speech-to-text of Remdesivir came out as "rande")
My point being this: Shouldn't the "Remdesivir + Ventilator + Fentanyl" murder protocol have been front and center, of the main "focuses" while Fauci was before them on the hot seat? Shouldn't my search of "ventil" have returned "50" hits?
Where the Repubs carrying out their own "limited hangout"? If yes, then intentionally and/or with a mix of ignorance?
2 hours, 45 minutes, 30 seconds:
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI): "I also know the doctors whose careers were destroyed because you denigrated things like ivermectin and denied ivermectin to people in hospitals who got their kidneys knocked out by the [sic] rande [Remdesivir] but got put on ventilators, never got to hug their loved ones goodbye, because those hospital protocols. That's what your science did to people. So Dr. Fauci, my only question is based on your lack of..."
The government just wants to sell the lie that there was a covid virus; that way they pretend to exonerate themselves from any responsibility as well as retain their so-called powers to carry out "emergency" actions when they organize the next fake pandemic.