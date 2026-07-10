Dear Readers,

I know many of you have been hoping for more time. So was I.

Today I write with news none of us wanted to receive.

Jon Rappoport passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

One week ago I wrote to let you know that Jon could no longer continue his daily publishing schedule. Two days ago I shared how I intend to steward his work. I now fulfill the final responsibility Jon personally entrusted to me.

Several weeks before his passing, Jon recorded the message you are about to hear and asked me to release it after his death. It is presented exactly as he recorded it.

Jon’s Recorded Message

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Transcript

This is Jon Rappoport, and this is June 15th, 2026.

My senior producer, close friend, business associate—Tom Kudla, has strict instructions to play this audio in the event that I pass away. So if you’re hearing it, that means I’m gone. This lifetime is over for me. That could be a few days after I make this, could be a month, a year, five years, who knows? But I want to explain a few things so you understand:

Every choice that I’m making about my health is my own, taken in full awareness and consciousness. Nobody else’s. And the main choice has been, go to the ER or try to work things out at home with friends and family. I’ve chosen the latter course, because I believe that even though the emergency doctors are the best doctors—when they know what they’re doing, and they are in a situation dealing with critically important issues, that there is too much room for mistakes, disagreements, misinterpretations of tests, and so on, for me to feel comfortable physically and spiritually in their hands.

Now that may change at the last minute. I may decide, “Okay, the hell with it, let’s go to Emergency.” But as of right now, my decision has been to try to regain as much health as possible, at the highest level of understanding possible, for me, here at home. Because that calls on everything that I’ve got that I can marshal at the moment and in the future. And that’s the way I want it to be.

Now, when I do pass, I feel very confident that Tom—who is inheriting all my writings—published and unpublished, will continue to do a fine job in presenting those materials to you. There are many articles that I have written that have never been published, that can be now. I’m not hiding them or anything. It’s just that there’s a certain limit, and my ability to turn out research, exceeded that limit. So, we had to save some pieces. The other factor is, there’s a great deal of my work that was published only once by me, and that should be refreshed from time-to-time, because it’s vitally important information. So you can feel secure that my writing is in very good hands with Tom Kudla.

Okay, I’m not going into details about the ‘end game’, and exactly what’s going on with my health, because as you know all along, I minimize the personal, because I’m writing about public issues for the most part. And so I don’t feel compelled or interested in going into a long song and dance, here, about health issues—what I’m doing to deal with them, what I’m not doing, all of that. Just be assured I’ve done everything I possibly can.

So in closing, I want thank every one of you, with a huge thank you for your continuing support all these years. It means the world to me, and I truly appreciate it. And who knows, maybe around the bend in the eternal road, we will meet again.

This is your friend with love, Jon Rappoport, signing off.

A Closing Note

Thank you for taking the time to listen to Jon’s own words.

Nothing I could say is more important than hearing directly from Jon.

In the days ahead I will continue carrying out the responsibility Jon entrusted to me: caring for his work and presenting it faithfully. As I mentioned previously, I will soon publish the Stewardship Charter and Reader Support & Stewardship Principles. Together they explain the public promises by which my stewardship should be judged.

I believe the greatest way to honor Jon is to continue reading his work, studying it carefully, asking difficult questions, and thinking independently—the qualities that defined both his work and his life. Those of us who had the privilege of knowing him personally also knew his generosity, humor, curiosity, and unwavering commitment to following evidence wherever it led.

Thank you for the trust you placed in Jon over so many years. I will do everything I can to prove worthy of the responsibility he placed in me.

Remembering Jon