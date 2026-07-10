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Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
19h

Rest in eternal peace, friend of truth and of life, Jon Rappoport.

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Michael E. McEvoy's avatar
Michael E. McEvoy
19h

Thank you Jon for your world of contributions; your eagle eyed insights into the matrix of corruption we all find ourselves in. You will be missed but not forgotten and certainly your legacy will live on!

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