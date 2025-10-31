(This is Part-11; for Part-10, go here.)

Pathetic.

Indira Talwani, a federal judge in Massachusetts, ruled the USDA withholding food stamp money is “likely unlawful.” Huh?

That’s like, “I think you’re probably guilty.”

The judge “supported” the 23 states suing the USDA.

The judge gave the USDA until Monday to reply, and tell her what they intend to do. WHAT??

The deadline is November 1. Food stamp money for 41 million Americans will be cut off then. Monday is November 3.

The USDA could come back on Monday and say, “We intend to appeal your decision.” MORE delay.

The judge appears willing to accept the USDA tapping only one of the two available federal funds, and only financing part of the November $8 billion needed for food stamps.

The judge seems ready to OK that “solution.”

The way it looks now, the USDA is going to refuse to pay ANY of the food stamp money. Head USDA honcho Brooke Rollins on Friday said the whole problem is the Democrats—they shut down the government and they have to agree to open it. Then the SNAP money will be available.

Rollins is playing right into the Democrats’ hands. They WANT her to withhold the SNAP money. They want people across to country to start rioting. They want to blame Trump for that.

This judge is a complete loser. She should have said: