The ruling knocks down 200 lawsuits against Merck and its best-selling shot. The plaintiffs’ lawyers will appeal the decision.

I’m seeing a couple of different explanations for the federal judge’s ruling.

One, no reasonable person could infer the claim of serious injury from the vaccine is true.

Or two, Merck, even if it wanted to issue a safety warning by changing the label on the vaccine packaging, couldn’t have done so on its own. It would have had to get FDA approval for the label change. I find that completely absurd. A company can’t cite the dangers of its own product without going through a government agency?

Anyway, let’s get down to basics. Official medical opinion is: Gardasil protects against cervical cancer.

A virus, HPV, causes cervical cancer.

Even boys are told to get the vaccine. Because, well, the injection also protects against oral and anal cancers.

Actually…the virus, HPV, doesn’t exist. That’s the start and finish of the whole insane vaxx.

Even assuming, for purposes of discussion only, that HPV does exist, within the official universe of medical lies there is no proof it causes cancer. In the 1960s and 70s, NIH conducted a viral cancer project, looking for viruses which caused cancer, and couldn’t find any. Eventually, the whole project was disbanded. Chief honcho, Robert Gallo, was a holdout: he claimed he’d found 2 viruses that caused leukemia. His claim didn’t lead to widespread anti-viral leukemia treatments.

But then years later…virus researchers slipped back into the picture and said a virus called HPV caused cervical cancer…and poof, a best-selling product called the Gardasil vaccine was born.

It’s all mindless garbage…aside from the fact that the vaccine causes lots and lots of serious injuries. It’s recommended for girls and boys starting at age 9. Damage them early.

Judges have the upper hand in lawsuits against vaccines: