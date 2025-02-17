Let’s start with this, from Gateway Pundit: “In a bombshell revelation, America First Legal has uncovered damning evidence that federal Judge Jack McConnell, the Rhode Island judge who halted President Trump’s temporary spending freeze, has been deeply entrenched in a taxpayer-funded nonprofit—receiving over $128 million in government funding during his tenure.”

“‘FEDERAL JUDGE McCONNELL MUST RECUSE HIMSELF IMMEDIATELY. AFL has uncovered a major potential conflict of interest for Judge John McConnell, Chief Judge of the federal district court of Rhode Island, who halted President Trump’s temporary spending freeze,’ AFL wrote on X.”

“Judge McConnell has long been associated with Crossroads Rhode Island, a so-called ‘nonprofit’ organization that rakes in millions in government funds…”

“According to AFL’s investigation, McConnell has served on Crossroads’ Board of Directors since 2006, including a decade-long stint as Chair. Even after taking his seat on the federal bench in 2013, McConnell continued to appear as a Director on the NGO’s IRS Form 990 filings.”

Crossroads Rhode Island provides housing to the homeless.

OK. Here’s a question. Could Judge McConnell be arrested?

Could he be charged with a crime?