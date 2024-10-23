That’s what the doctors said. Somehow, some way, someone slipped her truth serum, about 15 minutes before she went on the air with a pert MSNBC rookie, fresh out of Columbia University.

INTERVIEWER: Let’s clear this up, Ms. Vice-President. Do you support President’s Biden’s policies?

KAMALA: Sure. Why not? That was my job as Vice-President. But I didn’t know what most of his policies were. I was minding my own business.

INTERVIEWER: And what was your business during these last four years?

KAMALA: Damned if I know. It was a mystery to me. I traveled here and there.

INTERVIEWER: You weren’t under orders?

KAMALA: I was told to stay out of the way. I smoked a lot of weed.

INTERVIEWER: What about the border?

KAMALA: What about it?

INTERVIEWER: Were you appointed Border Czar?

KAMALA: Yeah, I think so. But they just needed somebody to blame for all the screw-ups there. From what I hear, they let anybody in.

INTERVIEWER: Do you still favor that policy?

KAMALA: If it’ll get me elected. See, this is the thing. What do I have to say to get elected? I wish somebody would tell me. I’m in the dark.

INTERVIEWER: What do you believe in?

KAMALA: Myself. And nice things. I like nice things.

INTERVIEWER: And other than that?

KAMALA: Doing what I’m told.

INTERVIEWER: Told by whom?

KAMALA: The people who run me. My handlers.

INTERVIEWER: Who are they?