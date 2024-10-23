That’s what the doctors said. Somehow, some way, someone slipped her truth serum, about 15 minutes before she went on the air with a pert MSNBC rookie, fresh out of Columbia University.
INTERVIEWER: Let’s clear this up, Ms. Vice-President. Do you support President’s Biden’s policies?
KAMALA: Sure. Why not? That was my job as Vice-President. But I didn’t know what most of his policies were. I was minding my own business.
INTERVIEWER: And what was your business during these last four years?
KAMALA: Damned if I know. It was a mystery to me. I traveled here and there.
INTERVIEWER: You weren’t under orders?
KAMALA: I was told to stay out of the way. I smoked a lot of weed.
INTERVIEWER: What about the border?
KAMALA: What about it?
INTERVIEWER: Were you appointed Border Czar?
KAMALA: Yeah, I think so. But they just needed somebody to blame for all the screw-ups there. From what I hear, they let anybody in.
INTERVIEWER: Do you still favor that policy?
KAMALA: If it’ll get me elected. See, this is the thing. What do I have to say to get elected? I wish somebody would tell me. I’m in the dark.
INTERVIEWER: What do you believe in?
KAMALA: Myself. And nice things. I like nice things.
INTERVIEWER: And other than that?
KAMALA: Doing what I’m told.
INTERVIEWER: Told by whom?
KAMALA: The people who run me. My handlers.
INTERVIEWER: Who are they?