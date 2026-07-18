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SheThinksLiberty's avatar
SheThinksLiberty
5d

Just seeing the email with Jon's name provided a wave of comfort. Is that weird? I know he's passed on, but he's still with us, isn't he? Thank you so much, Tom.

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Sean Garrisson's avatar
Sean Garrisson
5d

This is great. Way to go Tom.

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