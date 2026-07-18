Dear Readers,

Over the past several days, I have continued reading your letters and comments.

Again and again, your words have reminded me that Jon’s work was never simply a collection of articles.

It became part of many people’s lives.

That is precisely why the promises I have made to you matter—and why today I am putting those promises into writing.

Attached to this letter are two companion documents:

The Jon Rappoport Stewardship Charter 58.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Reader Support And Stewardship Principles 35.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Although each serves a different purpose, together they explain how Jon’s work will be cared for and supported in the years ahead.

The Charter explains how I, as Editorial Steward, will care for Jon’s work. It describes how editorial decisions will be made, how readers will always know when they are reading Jon’s words and when they are reading editorial notes, and the standards you’ll be able to use to judge my stewardship.

The Reader Support & Stewardship Principles explains how Jon’s work will continue to be preserved, published, and supported. It answers a question many readers have asked: how can Jon’s work remain available for years to come while staying independent of advertisers, sponsors, and outside influence? The business exists to serve the work—not the other way around.

These documents do not ask you to trust my intentions. They exist so you can judge my stewardship against promises that have been made publicly.

By publishing them, I am choosing to be held accountable to those promises.

In the weeks ahead you’ll begin seeing Jon’s unpublished work, the return of important articles, and other efforts to preserve and share his work for years to come.

Jon spent decades earning your trust one article at a time. My responsibility as Editorial Steward is to preserve what he created, present it honestly, and help ensure that future readers can encounter his work with the same confidence longtime readers have always had.

Thank you for continuing this journey of caring for Jon’s work with me, for your outpouring of condolences over the past week, and for the trust you have shown me.

As always, I invite you to judge my stewardship not by these words alone, but by whether I faithfully keep the promises I have now made public.